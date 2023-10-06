Small earthquake jolts Anchorage residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook Anchorage residents out of bed early Friday morning.

The Alaska Earthquake Center and the United States Geological Survey both reported the quake at 6:01 a.m. near Downtown Anchorage. The preliminary epicenter was located about five miles west of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and just north of the middle of town.

The quake was estimated at 24.6 miles deep in the earth’s crust.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook Anchorage residents out of bed early Friday morning. (Aaron Morrison/Alaska's News Source)

