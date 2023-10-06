Spinning into Friday with low pressure

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system loaded with moisture made its way through southcentral Alaska Thursday. Snow was on the ground in Wasilla and parts of Anchorage along the hillside this morning among other southcentral locations. But the flakes melted as rain came down through the day Thursday.

Gusty winds around the center of the low made it a windy day over the Aleutians.

The west coast and interior Alaska were also seeing strong wind gusts.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through noon Friday for The Richardson Highway between mileposts 202 to 224. Up to six inches of snow and winds up to 25 mph will make driving conditions difficult. Another advisory for freezing rain is in effect until Friday 1 am for the Richardson-Edgerton highways from Glennallen south.

There will be another round of rain and snow Saturday. Weather alerts are likely.

Hot spot for Alaska today was Sitka with 61 degrees.

The cold spot was Anaktuvuk Pass, where the temperature dropped to zero!

