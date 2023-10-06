State lawmakers weigh changes to Permanent Fund dividend formula ahead of legislative session

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some Alaska residents are getting their hands on the first disbursement of Permanent Fund dividends on Thursday.

But the amount paid to each recipient is not as much as last year — which could be a continued topic of debate this upcoming legislative session.

This year’s dividend payment totals $1,312.

Last session, the House had proposed the dividend checks be $2,700 before the Senate negotiated it down to the current amount.

“I think it’s the byproduct of having a balanced budget. You know it’s great to have a larger check if you can afford it, along with all the other expectations of the fund,” Sen. James Kaufman said.

Last year the payments were more than $3,000 dollars.

“You see it in rural Alaska, where many people rely on it for fuel, for food, to help out with educational costs — it’s a huge component of people who have lower incomes, it’s a huge component of how they survive,” Sen. Bill Wielechowski said.

Wielechowski who is a member of the Senate Legislative Budget and Audit Committee said he thinks there needs to be change to the state’s oil tax structure. He says he plans on introducing a proposal next session. A decade ago, Gov. Sean Parnell signed a bill to reduce taxes on the oil industry.

“People wonder what you know, what’s happening to the dividend? That’s what’s happening to the dividend. You cut your main source of revenue to the State of Alaska, and you’re giving it to the oil industry,” Wielechowski said.

But Kaufman, who is a member of the same committee as Wielechowski, said he feels a change needs to be to the formula that calculates the dividend checks. He too plans on introducing a proposal next session.

“I think we need to get to a number that is reliable, and can be used uniformly every year,” Kaufman said.

In addition, Kaufman said he doesn’t believe the answer is raising taxes to fund bigger dividend checks.

“There are folks on both sides of the aisle that would be happy with new taxes and a larger dividend with the idea that it has, I guess, almost a populist element to it,” Kaufman said.

But whatever happens, Wielechowski thinks the dividend checks will be bigger next year as the price of oil is holding strong current at more than $80 per barrel.

“I think there’s going to be a strong push by people to have a bigger check … but yeah, I think $1,800, $2,000 is something that would definitely be in the discussion next year,” Wielechowski said.

There is a provision in the budget passed in May that calls for an additional payment in 2024 if Alaska-produced oil values exceed the projected value of $73 per barrel for the current fiscal year.

