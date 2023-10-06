Wet weekend for some, as fall storms remain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain showers continue this morning from Southwest Alaska, east towards the Panhandle. While the main precipitation type is predominantly rain, areas north of the surface warm front are seeing some wintry mix.

This is more confined to the Susitna Valley, Hatcher Pass, and out over the Copper River Basin. The winter weather advisory for the Copper River Basin has been allowed to expire, although slick roads will still be an issue until temperatures rise.

Rain will stay in the forecast for Friday, with some dry time expected through much of the day. Another band of rain looks possible to build into Southcentral Alaska through the evening hours before we start off the weekend on a drier note. While dry weather can be expected for some across Southcentral this weekend, areas near the coast and through Prince William Sound will keep rain around. This comes as an area of low pressure moves into the eastern Gulf of Alaska. The heaviest rain through Saturday will be from Southeast Alaska and into Prince William Sound. The rest of Southcentral should only see spotty showers and mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday into Sunday could bring a round of wintry mix to Southcentral as the low shifts westward through the gulf. This will bring the return to rain showers for Anchorage, with higher elevations of the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides seeing the possibility for some light snow if not a wintry mix. This active weather will stay with us, although there will be several days of some drier weather over the next week or so.

Temperatures will see the biggest change over the next week, as highs near 50 degrees today are replaced with highs dropping near 40 through next week, with overnight lows in the 20s. Be prepared, as next week looks to bring the possibility for a wintry mix across a large portion of Southcentral.

Have a wonderful weekend!

