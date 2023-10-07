Alaska State Troopers ask for public’s help to find “armed and dangerous” man in Wasilla

Alaska State Troopers are requesting public assistance in searching for for 38-year-old Dustin...
Alaska State Troopers are requesting public assistance in searching for for 38-year-old Dustin Peters, a suspect in a violent felony crime that took place in Wasilla. Troopers have obtained an active felony warrant for his arrest.(Alaska's News Source)
By Casandra Mancl
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Alaska State Troopers are requesting public assistance in searching for for 38-year-old Dustin Peters, a suspect in a violent felony crime that took place in Wasilla. Troopers have obtained an active felony warrant for his arrest.

Peters was last seen in the Mat-Su Valley on the morning of October 6, 2023. He was driving a 2019 dark red Ford F150 with Alaska plate JRN648.

Troopers have not stated what crime Peters is wanted for at this time, but say that he is armed and dangerous. If you spot him or know any information about his whereabouts, call 911 immediately, or if you wish to remain anonymous, submit a tip through the AKtips smartphone app or online.

