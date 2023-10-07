Four arrested in alleged Soldotna gambling operation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Alaska State Troopers began investigating a business identified as The Spot after receiving tips late in 2022. Games at the location were advertised as ‘games of skill’ which are legal in the state. But undercover officers determined the machines were actually ‘games of chance’ which are illegal.

Search warrants were executed on Thursday Oct. 5 by the Troopers as well as by officers from both the Soldotna and Kenai police departments at multiple locations.

Troopers say they recovered about $75,000 in cash plus four money counters, financial reports, gambling games, accessories to the games and an AK-47 rifle with a removed serial number.

Four people allegedly involved in the gambling operation have been arrested.

A press release from the Troopers lists those arrested as follows:

40-year-old Soldotna resident Richard Mauia. He is the owner of The Spot. Mauia met with undercover investigators inside The Spot and instructed them on how to play the games. Mauia was observed at The Spot several times and was identified as being security while the gambling establishment was open. Mauia was arrested on charges of Promoting Gambling in the First Degree.

42-year-old Kenai resident Tom Papalagi allegedly instructed undercover law enforcement on how to play the game. He was described as being security for the gambling establishments. Papalagi was arrested on charges of Promoting Gambling in the First Degree, possession of Gambling Records in the First Degree, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon in the Third Degree.

31-year-old Kenai resident Weiqiang allegedly instructed undercover law enforcement on how to play the game and would pay out people as they played the game. He was arrested on charges of Promoting Gambling in the First Degree.

53-year-old Kenai resident Chengshan Liu was observed tending to the business and removing money from the gambling machines. Liu was arrested on charges of Promoting Gambling in the First Degree.

Troopers say the investigation continues. The Spot is located in a strip mall on the Kenai Spur Highway.

Calls to the business were not answered Friday afternoon.

