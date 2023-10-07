Increasing price of fuel causes some snow removal company’s to bump up pricing

Several Anchorage snow removal company operators say cost increases, including fuel, mean homeowners should expect to see a price increase this season.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Several Anchorage snow removal company operators say cost increases, including fuel, mean homeowners should expect to see a price increase this season.

“So, we kind of had to raise our prices to cause we are driving around a lot,” Caleb Asselin, the owner of Caleb’s Services, said. “If we want to set up another crew, if we want to get a plow going, that has a lot of cost.”

Asselin said his company increased prices between 20% to 30% to keep up with inflation, which has impacted the cost of fuel and equipment. He adds that across the board, he has noticed increases in prices.

“Everyone seems to be starting to up their pay because everybody is short-staffed,” Asselin said.

Caleb’s Services is one of four snow removal companies Alaska’s News Source talked to. All said they were increasing costs.

“Across the board, the prices are going up,” Crystal McDonald, the owner of Property Management Services Inc, added.

This year, McDonald said snow removal prices, for the 160 homeowner associations her company manages, increased from $4,000 per association last year to $10,000 this year.

“I, as well as the board of directors, were shocked” McDonald said. “When I saw the first bid, I was like oh wow. And when the second bid and the third bid came in and they were basically in the same price range. I was shocked and worried what other projects were going to see.”

McDonald adds she understands why prices are going up. But worries about the increased cost for the people who live in the 4,500 homes her company takes care of are now facing.

“How it’s going to impact the budget due to increases. And how those due increases are going to impact the homeowners,” McDonald said. “We are starting to see anywhere from $15 to $30 for homeowner due increases.”

Next Fall McDonald said she will start looking at bids earlier and she hopes there will be more vendors to choose from.

