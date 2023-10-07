Powerball jackpot is up to $1.4 billion after 33 drawings without a winner

FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. An estimated...
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. An estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that has been growing since July is about to be on the line. Saturday night’s jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 33 consecutive drawings.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that has been growing since July will be on the line Saturday night.

The jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 33 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone claimed the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.4 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $614 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police and tow trucks start moving vehicles from Downtown homeless encampment
Anchorage Police and tow trucks start moving vehicles from Downtown homeless encampment
Earthquake
Small earthquake jolts Anchorage residents
Spc. Brian Snowden and Spc. Jeremy Evans were killed Monday outside of Salcha.
2 Fairbanks soldiers killed in vehicle crash outside Salcha identified
Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
State lawmakers weigh changes to Permanent Fund dividend formula ahead of legislative session
Anchorage Police Department headquarters in Downtown Anchorage
Anchorage Police Department is exploring the use of license plate readers

Latest News

The City of Nunapitchuk is a Southwest Alaska community about 30 miles northwest of Bethel and...
Nunapitchuk prepares to relocate as thawing permafrost threatens livelihoods
The City of Nunapitchuk is a Southwest Alaska community about 30 miles northwest of Bethel and...
Nunapitchuk prepares to relocate as long-term permafrost thaw threatens livelihoods
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas militant group launches unprecedented operation against Israel with rockets and infiltration
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy. The...
Judge denies Texas inmate’s request to stop execution over claims that fire damaged injection drugs