Seeking Shelter/Seeking Solutions Special Presentation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seeking Shelter/Seeking Solutions lets those most involved in the search for answers to homelessness tell their own stories. You’ll hear inspirational success stories as well as the challenges facing government officials and social service agencies in Anchorage and all the way down to Houston, Texas, a city often cited as a success story. You’ll learn what has worked to move people from the streets into housing. You’ll also hear that there are no simple solutions and disagreements over policy are frequent.

