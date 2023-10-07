Storms don’t take a weekend break

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weekend is here, but a new storm system wants to make a weekend appearance with a combination of party presents in the form of rain, wind and snow.

Southeast Alaska can brace for heavy rain, from 1 to 5 inches Saturday through Sunday evening. A flood watch is in effect for the region. Heavy rains can cause erosion and flooding.

Hot spots for Alaska today were Sitka, Klawock, Metlakatla and Palmer with 58 degrees.

The cold spot was Anaktuvuk Pass, where the temperature went to 2 degrees.

