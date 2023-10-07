Weather Lab: Chugiak Mustangs show their school pride and test their meteorology knowledge

In this week’s Weather Lab, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visits Chugiak High School.
By Melissa Frey
Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From the band room to the classroom, the Mustang pride is strong at Chugiak High School. That is where we find Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey and the Weather Lab this week.

These science students are recalling what they know about the chemistry and physics of water and air and how those principles impact the weather.

Next week, Melissa is headed to Girdwood School, where the seventh-grade class discovers what it takes for snow to form.

Be sure to check out the full Weather Lab series on our website and streaming platforms.

Find more weather alerts and information here

