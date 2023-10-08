Shooting kills 2 men, wounds 3 others in possible targeted attack near Los Angeles

Two men were killed and three others were wounded when they were shot in a parked car near Los...
Two men were killed and three others were wounded when they were shot in a parked car near Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:17 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Two men were killed and three others were wounded when they were shot in a parked car near Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts said the shooting may have been a targeted attack, KABC-TV reported.

Paramedics responded around 4:30 p.m. to a commercial area of Inglewood and transported the five victims to a hospital with gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Butts said the men in their 50s were inside the vehicle in a parking lot when a shooter pulled up and opened fire, although it was unclear if there was more than one shooter, KABC reported.

One of the surviving victims was in critical condition, KABC reported.

The Inglewood Police Department closed several surrounding blocks at the scene about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Aerial news footage showed a car with shattered windows in the lot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Sunday October 8th, Alaska dispensaries can pass out free samples of products to...
New regulations starting Oct. 8 would allow dispensaries to give free samples
Alaska State Troopers are requesting public assistance in searching for for 38-year-old Dustin...
Alaska State Troopers ask for public’s help to find “armed and dangerous” man in Wasilla
A solitary orca, also known as a killer whale, seen in Kenai Fjords National Park on May 7, 2022.
Coffman Cove residents, scientists rally to rescue 2 killer whales trapped in lake
Badge of the Alaska State Troopers
Four arrested in alleged Soldotna gambling operation
Alaskans who didn’t receive PFD experience long lines at state offices
Alaskans who didn’t receive PFD experience long lines at state offices

Latest News

Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel battles Hamas for a second day after mass incursion and trades fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah
Brad Chmielewski and his family run Stoney Brook Farms in Foley, Minnesota. They started making...
One of the largest corn mazes in US goes ‘Jurassic’ this fall
One of the largest and most intricate corn mazes in the country manages to get a little more...
Huge corn maze takes on 'Jurassic Park' theme
The death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2,000,...
Death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan rises to over 2,000