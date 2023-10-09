Alaska boarding school healing totem pole finished by carvers at Native Heritage Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Artists at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage have finished carving Alaska’s first boarding school healing totem pole.

It will be raised into a healing garden at 4 p.m. on Oct. 22. A traditional potlatch will follow the ceremony.

The center is looking for donations of traditional foods and volunteers to prepare the food and help with the event. They expect over 1,000 people to attend.

