Alaska boarding school healing totem pole finished by carvers at Native Heritage Center

By Eric Sowl
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM AKDT|Updated: seconds ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Artists at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage have finished carving Alaska’s first boarding school healing totem pole.

It will be raised into a healing garden at 4 p.m. on Oct. 22. A traditional potlatch will follow the ceremony.

The center is looking for donations of traditional foods and volunteers to prepare the food and help with the event. They expect over 1,000 people to attend.

