Alaska Rabbi shares passionate reaction to Israeli, Palestinian conflict

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - News of a surprise attack by a Palestinian militant group against neighboring Israel on Saturday quickly spread around the world, including Anchorage, eliciting strong reactions from Jewish community members and others.

The surprise attack is already being considered one of the worst massacres of innocent civilians in Israeli history. According to the Associated Press, the Israeli government officially declared war on Sunday against Hamas, an established terrorist organization fueling the initial attack. So far the death toll has passed 1,100 dead, with thousands wounded on both sides of the conflict.

Rabbi Abram Goodstein of Congregation Beth Shalom in Anchorage said the attacks in Israel are unparalleled.

“To have thousands of rockets go into Israel and on top of that, have insurgents go in and attack villages in Israel, that is unprecedented right there, and then to take so many hostages as well is awful and horrible and a political flash point,” Goodstein said.

Goodstein said the fact that the attacks in Israel are 50 years to the month after the Yom Kippur War is not a coincidence. He said he feels like the attacks were in recognition of that conflict half a century ago when fighting happened between Israel, Egypt and Syria.

“To show that 50 years cant go by without this happening again essentially, that is equally devastating,” Goldstein said.

Goodstein said he’s concerned for not only members of his Anchorage congregation but also his friends living in Israel who could now be entrenched in conflict.

“I know lots of people there and just to learn that maybe some of my friends are hostages right now, some of my friends are dead because of where they live near the border of Gaza ... it’s devastating news for all of us Jews around the whole world,” Goodstein said.

As someone who used to live in Israel, seeing the region under attack is unsettling for the rabbi, whose congregation is standing with Israel and starting a fundraiser that will support ambulances, hospitals and Israelis trying to get home.

Goodstein also mentioned he believed the attack happening on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah was deliberate, especially, he says, with safety being a constant concern for Jewish people.

“To have the attack happen on this particular day is completely on purpose,” Goodstein said. “To take a day of joy and turn it into a day of dread and of sadness is exactly what the insurgents want.”

He said he hopes the American government will continue to support Israel the best it can.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.