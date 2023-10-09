Biden Administration pledges support as Israel battles Hamas

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The White House is responding to fatal attacks on Israel. In a statement issued by President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, they defended Israel’s right to defend itself. “ We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned. There is never any justification for terrorism. In recent days, the world has watched in horror as Hamas terrorists massacred families in their homes, slaughtered over 200 young people enjoying a music festival, and kidnapped elderly women, children, and entire families, who are now being held as hostages. Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities.”

With at least 11 Americans killed by Hamas during its brutal attack on Israel, President Joe Biden saying, “This is not some distant tragedy,” adding that the ties between Israel and the United States run deep.

In response to Hamas attacks on Israel, the Pentagon has ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Earlier on Monday, officials from the Biden administration also briefed key leaders of Congress on specific weapons Israel will need from the U.S., including more interceptors for the Iron Dome air defense system.

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby made it clear that the U.S. stands by Israel - its most stalwart ally in the Middle East, “we have a long standing defense relationship with Israel where we provide a measure of security assistance material. Of course they have many of their own organic capabilities as well. That kind of support will continue as well. We will be in close touch with Israeli officials as they expend their munitions, whether it’s artillery or missile interceptors. And we will do everything we can to replenish that that capability as fast as possible. As a matter of fact, there’s already the first set of of military capabilities on their way to Israel if they’re not already there. They may even already have arrived. So we’ll this will be an iterative process and we’ll stay in touch with them as they expand these munitions and make sure that that we’re replenishing them as best we can.”

Following confirmation from the U.S. State Department that Americans may be being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, President BIden noted in a statement, “while we are still working to confirm, we believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas. I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts.”

Since Saturday’s attack, President Biden has spoken twice to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. U.S. officials have also been speaking with officials from the Palestinian Authority.

