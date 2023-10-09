Rain for Southeast, with snow moving into the Interior

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While Anchorage has yet to see our first official snow of the season, temperatures continue to cool off. While seasonal values have been with us for the last few days, in the days ahead, colder weather will spill into the region.

Dense fog and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s are with us to start your Monday, with the fog slow to burn off through the morning hours. Even as the fog burns off, clouds will still remain for much of our Monday. A spotty to isolated shower can’t be ruled out through the day, although the better opportunity is likely this morning. Although we will hold onto clouds, there is a slight chance for some peeks of sunshine into the afternoon hours with temperatures warming into the mid-40s.

While 40s will be evident in Southcentral, warmer weather remains for the panhandle. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s and 60s today, with widespread rain and winds. 1 to 2 inches of rain looks to be possible for Southeast, with the heaviest rain impacting the Northern Inner Channels. In addition to the rain, winds will gusts upwards of 40 mph across much of the panhandle, with some late-day clearing and drier weather moving into the Southern Inner Channels.

As the area of low pressure responsible for the wet weather in Southeast moves north, we’ll see snow spread inland through the Copper River Basin and into the Interior. Winter weather advisories are in place for much of the Interior, where 3 to 5 inches of snow looks possible through tomorrow morning. Additionally winds through the eastern Interior could be quite gusty and lead to some areas of blowing snow. If you’re traveling along the Richardson Highway, you’ll want to make sure you stay weather-aware.

This same area of low pressure will also bring increasing rain chance to Prince William Sound, with Thompson Pass and the Chugach Mountains expected to see snowfall. While no snow looks to fall in the Anchorage Bowl, higher elevations of the Anchorage and Eagle River Hillside could see some light snow showers by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures the rest of this week trend downwards across Southcentral, with daily highs dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s. Our next best chance of any precipitation for Southcentral comes Wednesday!

Have a wonderful Monday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.