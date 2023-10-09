These will be the most popular Halloween costumes this year

Halloween costumes like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Barbie, and Frankenstein are expected to be popular this year. Costume options from Spirit Halloween are shown here.(Spirit Halloween/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:50 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) – It’s going to be a very Barbie Halloween.

The Halloween & Costume Association has released its list of the hottest costume trends this year.

Barbie costumes will be a massive hit following the success of the “Barbie” movie. Be prepared to see a lot of couples’ costumes as Barbie and Ken sporting different looks from the movie.

Pop culture icons will also be a big hit, specifically Taylor Swift costumes on the heels of her wild popularity and record-breaking Eras Tour.

You can expect to see other pop culture icons like Wednesday Addams, The Little Mermaid and Super Mario Brothers, all inspired by movies and television shows released in the past year.

The Halloween & Costume Association also expects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costumes to be popular among children, thanks to the summer blockbuster “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Classic, creepy Halloween costumes will never go out of style – think skeletons, vampires, Frankenstein. You can expect to see them again this year, as always.

The Halloween & Costume Association said although costume possibilities are endless, consumers have been buying costumes at a slower pace this year. Typically, people start looking for costumes in August, but 2023 has had a slower start.

The association said Halloween falling on a Tuesday this year may be partially to blame, as it is not the most conducive for elaborate celebrations, prompting some to prolong costume decision making.

