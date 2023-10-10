Alaskan Jewish leadership concerned about all involved in Israel-Gaza conflict

Alaskans impacted directly by the war with Israel are reacting to the quickly developing situation
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans impacted directly by the war in Israel are reacting to the quickly developing situation which includes new airstrikes after unprecedented attacks by Hamas terrorists on Saturday during a Jewish holiday.

As of early Monday night, the Associated Press was reporting more than 900 people in Israel and more than 680 people in Gaza are now dead. Those rising numbers, which include at least 11 American casualties, has Jewish leaders in Alaska concerned about all innocent people involved.

Congregation Beth Sholom Rabbi Abram Goodstein said he’s been getting non-stop calls, texts and emails from the hundreds of people in his congregation since the terror attacks ignited a war.

Goodstein said he’s only heard confirmation from people he knows that their friends and loved ones are OK in Israel. The conflict is so fresh, Goodstein said, there are a lot of unknowns.

The rabbi said that while Israel has a right to defend itself, he’s also thinking about anyone suffering, Jewish or Palestinian.

“Any death is something we all want to avoid,” Goodstein said. “So, absolutely I imagine that they’re suffering as well. And absolutely I imagine that as Israel tries to find where these terrorists are and tries to stop them, that other people are going to get harmed in the process. Israel has to protect its people but yes, we don’t cheer or we’re not happy about any death whatsoever.”

During his most recent televised update, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s offensive against Hamas had “only started,” and declared Israel’s actions will “reverberate for generations.”

