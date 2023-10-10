City considers moving Anchorage’s Downtown Transit Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage’s Public Transportation Department is looking into the possibility of moving the longtime People Mover Transit Center on Sixth Avenue to a new location.

Planning and Communications Manager Bart Rudolph said staying put in the current location is also an option but there are downsides: the city doesn’t own the building, there’s no place to sit inside and there isn’t room to grow.

“[Anchorage Community Development Authority] is looking to redevelop the building so we are going to temporarily relocate and that’s a good opportunity for us to reevaluate if we want to move back to that current facility or if we want a new home in downtown or Midtown,” Rudolph said. “So we are taking this opportunity to evaluate sites, get the public input and see if there’s a better location that would be a better home for us long term, we are talking the next 50 years.”

A committee that started with 41 locations has whittled them down to five in addition to the current site. Three of the sites are in downtown and two are in Midtown.

“We need enough space to operate all of the busses, we need space for an indoor waiting area and all of the facilities that a rider might want, a waiting room for the bus operators. We also want it to be in close proximity to a lot of jobs and a lot of people and it has to be in an area that is walkable and safe,” Rudolph said.

People can learn about the project’s background, benefits and trade-offs of moving the transit center and take a virtual tour of the proposed sites here. They have until Oct. 20 to weigh in on which sites they prefer.

“The main thing is it has to be supported by the community,” Rudolph said. “We want the community to weigh in because we want transit to be a catalyst for development wherever it is, if it’s downtown or Midtown. How can transit help facilitate that development? How can we get people to jobs quicker? How can we get people to go to where they actually want to go?”

Rudolph said the public transit department will consider public input over the winter and narrow down the choices to three and eventually one in the spring of 2024. No funding currently exists for the project and Rudolph said it could take several years before actual construction begins.

View the full transit center study selection criteria here.

