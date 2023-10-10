Indigenous Peoples Day celebration gathers hundreds at APU

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Pacific University and nine other organizations on Monday cohosted an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on campus. The holiday is celebrated on the second Monday of October every year across the country.

Around 600 people, representing Alaska Native cultures from all over the state, gathered inside the Moseley Sports Center for several hours of time together. The program included a lunch buffet, dances from Aanchich’x Kwaan and Indigenous Leaders of Bartlett groups and a keynote speech by Southcentral Foundation executive Ileen Sylvester.

“In Alaska, we’re so rich in our Native cultures and it’s an opportunity for us to really recognize and honor what that brings to all of us in the state,” APU President Janelle Vanasse said. “I think overall, we’re at a time of some awakening and recognition. And it’s about time for our Indigenous people to have so many of the rest of us recognize and understand that they have been major contributors to how we function in Alaska and so many of our riches and experiences here.”

This year, the APU event focused on the concept of gathering together to celebrate the holiday.

“Our cultures, our people, my ancestors, my family were here for 10,000 years and so it’s just really important — especially for the youth — to know what the meaning is of Indigenous Peoples Day,” APU Liaison for Development and External Affairs Kristel Komakhuk said. “And just to be cognizant and aware of that we were here, we’ve been here.”

It’s events like this, Vanasse said, that help continue the revitalization process of Alaska Native culture through awareness.

“It also brings an opportunity for some pride and for people to come together and find other people that are like them that want to see that revitalization,” Vanasse said.

For Theodora Bayou, originally from Metlakatla, the event brings a sense of home to her.

“It means just coming together with all Alaska Natives. I get to see people from my home that I know are here in the area but we don’t get together as much as we should,” Bayou said. “I don’t get to go home that much so this kind of helps pull me together.”

