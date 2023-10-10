Mat-Su Assembly member to pay over $77K in fines over EPA violation

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly member Rob Yundt has agreed to pay a hefty fine imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency for multiple violations of the Clean Water Act (CWA) at two separate properties in Wasilla — one on Wasilla Lake and the other on Cottonwood Lake.

According to the complaint filed in April this year, Yundt — who owns Robert Yundt Homes, LLC, which is also listed as a defendant — used heavy equipment “to relocate and discharge fill material, such as rip rap rock, gravel, and topsoil into wetlands adjacent to Wasilla Lake” as well as “to relocate and discharge gravel, native organic soil, woody debris, slash, and logs into wetlands adjacent to Cottonwood Lake.”

Both allegations are in direct violation of CWA Section 301(a), which states that authorization is required for individuals to “discharge any pollutant into waters of the U.S.” According to the complaint, Yundt failed to obtain the appropriate permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which the entity calls an “affirmation” that an individual possesses “or will possess the requisite property interest to undertake the proposed activity.”

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requires documentation of permitting actions executed under its authorities to ensure that USACE has appropriately followed its own regulations in the permitting process and to ensure that the public is notified of authorized work that may impact wetlands and waterways of the United States,” John Budnik, a public affairs specialist for USACE Alaska District, said in a written statement.

In a written statement Tuesday afternoon, Yundt stated that he genuinely believed the work he did was above board after obtaining multiple building permits from the City of Wasilla, the borough, as well as a dock permit from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game for the Wasilla Lake property.

According to Yundt, a meeting between him, the realtor for the Cottonwood Lake property, and a representative from the Army Corp of Engineers was had “to make sure they didn’t have any concerns.”

“They estimated where we were going to build was 105 [feet] from the wetlands,” Yundt’s statement read. “The only thing EPA made me do since was remove 2-3 loads of gravel well over 170 [feet] from the lake and hydroseed the slope it created by removing the gravel.”

As for the Wasilla Lake property, Yundt stated that he placed rip rap — a type of rock commonly used along shorelines — in the water to prevent erosion from wakes formed by boats and jet skis.

“The only thing EPA made me change was removing the Rip Rap and placing willow sticks [in its place],” Yundt said. “I find it quite odd they made me remove [the rip rap] when it’s been used by private sector and government agencies both on almost every lake and stream in the MSB.”

Yundt went on to reference the borough’s most recent work in Talkeetna, where thousands of tons of rip rap has recently been placed along the river’s shoreline after the revetment was obliterated earlier in the fall due to extensive flooding.

Ultimately, Yundt agreed to pay a civil penalty of $77,500 rather than go through litigation.

