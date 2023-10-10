Midtown residents optimistic about possible police substation coming to area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Midtown Anchorage residents want to see an increased police presence in the busy neighborhood. The Midtown Community Council brought up the problem of increased crime in the neighborhood over the summer, asking for solutions.

Now, Kris Stoehner, the chair of the community council, is looking forward to an agenda item being discussed by the Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday. The Assembly will have an opportunity to approve a lease agreement that would establish a police substation inside the First National Bank Alaska Operations Center near the Sullivan Arena.

“We’ve had well over a million and a half dollars of damage done this summer from theft and from vandalism and we feel that the more police presence we have, the better off our community is going to be,” Stoehner said.

While the substation will be technically located in Downtown Anchorage, Stoehner says she still likes the idea because of the substation’s close proximity to Midtown.

“We have east-west movement really fast where they can respond. We’re hoping for quicker responses and better responses,” Stoehner said.

FNBA Vice President and Property Manager Mike Bridges said on Tuesday the Assembly will have an opportunity to approve a lease agreement between the city and the bank for a 150-square-foot space.

“It’s a five-year lease to start with with a five-year option after that. It’s $10 a year,” Bridges said.

But Assembly Chair Chris Constant is cautioning residents that the substation isn’t going to establish an increased police presence that some might be anticipating, and is cautioning residents to temper their optimism.

“I understand why people want the presence of police in the neighborhood,” Constant said.

He said the substation is going to be primarily used as a breakroom for police and will not be staffed with officers.

“We aren’t going to set up police stations independent across town [in] every neighborhood where somebody wants one. We don’t have a city that’s large enough. We don’t have a population that’s large enough. We don’t have enough officers to support that kind of an operation,“ Constant said.

Like Stoehner, FNBA Security Manager James Estes is optimistic the substation will make a difference in the neighborhood.

“It will aid to the ability to have the officers in the areas that they work so they don’t have to drive outside their area to be able to take those breaks. It keeps the officers in the location,” Estes said.

Stoehner said she and other Midtown residents will take whatever they can get.

“That means that police cars will be here, and we call that a police presence when they’re here,” Stoehner said.

The Assembly meeting is Tuesday at 5 p.m. If the Assembly approves the lease agreement, the substation should be operational the first week of January, according to officials with FNBA.

