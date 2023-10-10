Municipality of Anchorage installs gate at Cuddy Park encampment, distressing some living there

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A gate was installed at the entrance of the Cuddy Park homeless camp on Monday, causing unsettling reactions from some of the people living there.

The barrier — which remained open throughout the day on Monday — comes as the park’s homeless population grows along with the number of vehicles parked in the space. Many of the cars, trucks, and motor homes parked in the area serve as the residents’ only shelter.

The gate’s installation comes after Anchorage police and tow truck operators started clearing the downtown homeless camp at Third Avenue and Ingra Steet as part of the city’s abatement process. Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle said that no vehicles would be impounded if someone was living inside. Still, it poses the question if vehicles not in use will soon be impounded from the Cuddy Park encampment.

After the gate was put in place, Quinton Mitchell, who lives in a tent at Cuddy Park with his dog, Dozer, says the gate’s installation is troubling.

“If we live here, why can’t we come and go as we please? ... I mean, it’s like they’re trying to lock us in basically and it’s kind of scary,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says the gate is a “real inconvenience” to many of the people experiencing homelessness in the camp.

“A lot of us are still trying to get our lives together and get jobs and sometimes we be working late at night,” Mitchell said.

Another homeless resident, Lenora Buckles, who’s currently living out of a car in the encampment, also finds the gate distressing.

“It’s like they’re trying to trap the homeless in like we’re animals. It didn’t work downtown and there’s been a lot of rumors about what happened downtown and everything like that, but over here it’s not like that, there’s families, there’s kids,” Buckles said. “Honestly, inside of trying to hide the situation, they should be trying to help it.”

Buckles has additional concerns about what would happen in the case of an emergency and how people would safely leave the area.

Last month, the municipality even filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court asking the court to reconsider a lower court homeless ruling. The federal ruling forbids cities in the West from abating homeless encampments if shelter beds are not available for homeless people living in the camps.

Anchorage municipal officials have also promised details of a winter shelter offering more than 500 total beds that will be coming soon.

As of air time, Alaska’s News Source has not heard back from the city due to it being a municipal holiday. The city has previously said they do not plan on moving people until they have a winter plan in place.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.