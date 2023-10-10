Upper level low keeping a trough locked in place over Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A trough entrenched across the state is keeping a chance for rain and snow in the forecast for Southcentral Alaska.

Snow is already falling this morning through parts of the Copper River Basin, with light rain showers from Prince William Sound up through the Mat-Su. Although temperatures are well above freezing, there’s still a slight chance we could see some areas of wintry mix this morning for the region. The aforementioned trough is also keeping clouds with us, with little in the way of upper-level support to help clear out the clouds. With that being said, there’s a slight chance we could see some peeks of sunshine through the day across Southcentral with highs in the 40s.

Southeast Alaska is catching a break from the widespread rain, as only spotty to isolated showers can be expected through the remainder of today. Many areas that do see rain will see less than a tenth of an inch, with some sunshine possible for parts of the Panhandle both today and tomorrow. Even with some peeks of sun and drier weather, temperatures for Southeast will only warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s through most of this week beyond today.

Further west across the Aleutians, a ridge of high pressure is keeping things fairly quiet for now, but that’s set to change. A high wind warning is in effect for the Aleutians ahead of a deepening low. This low will continue to strengthen as it builds east, leading to winds gusting as high as 80 mph. Additionally, rain and high seas are likely for the surrounding areas as the low parks itself in the Bering Sea by the end of the week as it loses steam.

Where’s winter? We’ll have to head north through Interior Alaska and along the North Slope, where snow continues to fall. While the Interior will only see light snow showers amounting to less than an inch today, the heaviest snow will fall along the Beaufort Sea Coast. Up to four inches of snow can be expected with winds up to 40 mph leading to blowing snow and reduced visibility. While there will be improving conditions throughout the day, this is the first significant snowfall for the region. Afternoon highs along the Slope will top out near freezing.

Looking through the middle of October, things begin to trend on the warmer side. A ridge will begin to build into Alaska from the east, helping displace the colder air out over Western Alaska and the Bering Sea. This will lead to rising temperatures, with many locations warming back at or above average from the weekend onward.

Have a safe and enjoyable Tuesday!

