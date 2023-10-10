Winter arrives in the Interior and Northern Alaska

Fall hangs on to the south
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow is on the ground and sticking in the Interior and northern half of Alaska. Meanwhile, fall weather is holding on in Southwest, Southeast and Southcentral.

Winds were strong as rain was coming down in Southeast Alaska Monday. Juneau had a gust up to 63 mph. Scattered power outages were noted with the strong winds, but the wind should taper off through the night.

Winter weather advisories are in place for Interior locations on Monday for snowfall ongoing overnight to Tuesday. A total of 2 to 6 inches are the expected accumulations.

Southcentral will escape snow on the ground for the week. Only the Copper River Basin could see snow move through.

Hot spots for Alaska today were Sitka and Petersburg with 60 degrees.

The cold spot was Anaktuvuk Pass, where the temperature went to 3 degrees below zero. Brrrrr.

