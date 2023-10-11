1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes on Kuskokwim River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is dead and a search is ongoing for a second after a boat capsized in the Kuskokwim River on Tuesday morning, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Troopers received word at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday that a boat with three people in it capsized on the river near Bethel.

One person was rescued from the water. A second, identified as 26-year-old Brenton Napoka, of Tuluksak, was found dead.

Alaska State Troopers, Bethel Search and Rescue, the National Guard and local search groups are still searching for 31-year-old Alexander Henry, of Akiacahk.

Troopers said Napoka’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

