Active weather for parts of Alaska

Storm brings hurricane-force winds in the Aleutian Chain
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are cooling down across the state, but the snow is confined to the Interior and northern sections of the state. A powerful storm system approaching the western and central Aleutian Chain will bring high winds by Wednesday afternoon. A high wind warning starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday going through Thursday at 4 p.m. South winds are expected to hit 40 to 60 mph, with gusts to 80!

Southeast sees scattered showers tonight and Wednesday. A new storm brings more rain to the region starting Thursday going into Friday.

Southcentral is in line for a chance of rain-snow showers through the rest of the week. There’s a higher probability of precipitation for Prince William Sound and Copper River Basin from a departing system and a new one arriving Friday.

Hot spot for Alaska today was Ketchikan with 57 degrees.

The cold spot was Kaltag, where the temperature went to 3 degrees.

Winter arrives in the Interior and Northern Alaska