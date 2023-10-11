Amazon holds hiring events to fill hundreds of jobs for Anchorage delivery station

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Amazon has begun hiring for its new delivery facility currently under construction on the corner of the Old Seward Highway and Dowling Road in Anchorage. The company has launched a series of hiring events beginning Wednesday, which company spokesperson Natalie Banke said will be offering people jobs on the day they apply.

Banke said the company will need hundreds of part-time and full-time employees for the new facility, which does not yet have an opening date other than 2024. Jobs include people who sort and load packages as well as drivers.

The hiring events are taking place at the Dimond Center Hotel (700 E. Dimond Blvd.) Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday’s event runs from noon to 4 p.m. The hiring events on Thursday and Friday run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Banke said people need to bring a government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, and share their social security numbers. People who are offered positions will also have to undergo a drug test and a background check.

“We welcome candidates to come, be prepared to ask questions,” Banke said. “If there’s any particular roles that really interest you, please voice that. But we really offer a lot of flexibility in the positions that are available,”

Positions begin at $20 per hour, according to a company release.

Banke said that Amazon offers a full range of benefits and insurance beginning on the first day of employment, as well as training opportunities to move up in the company for higher pay.

“We believe we are offering competitive pay for the market and we are also offering more than just pay, this is a complete package. So it’s not just life insurance and 401(k)’s, it’s also career opportunities,” Banke said.

Banke said people don’t need to come to the hiring event to apply for jobs, they can also do it online. She advised checking online frequently and said the company will be posting a variety of jobs there weekly until all positions are filled.

