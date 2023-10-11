Anchorage Jewish leader calls for peace amidst war-torn Israel-Hamas war

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s Day 4 of the Israel-Hamas War and the death toll has surpassed 1,900, including 11 Americans.

President Joe Biden spoke to the nation on Tuesday reaffirming U.S. support for Israel.

“We stand ready to move in additional assets as needed,” President Biden said. “Let me say again to any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of the situation. I have one word — don’t.”

As death tolls on both sides of the war approach 2,000 people, Israel’s defense minister said Tuesday he “released all restraints” for troops in the fight.

The conflict is having deep impacts on Alaskans with connections to both sides of the war. While Anchorage’s Jewish and Muslim communities have different perspectives on the combat, people from both sides have called for peace.

Rabbi Yosef Greenberg, with the Lubavitch Jewish Center of Alaska, said he’s received an outpouring of support from hundreds of Alaskans in the last few days, including calls from the mayor and governor.

Rabbi Greenberg said his family and friends in Israel are safe but has heard from other families that have relatives who were killed in the conflict. The spiritual leader has been watching as Israeli warplanes continued attacking the Gaza Strip on Tuesday after Hamas’ unprecedented attacks on Saturday.

As Hamas leaders continue their pledge to murder hostages, Rabbi Greenberg defined what peace looks like to him.

“Every human being is a candle that God is kindling to bring more light to the world,” Rabbi Greenberg said. “Each one of us is an ambassador of love, of hope, of goodness and kindness. Be there for your neighbor. Be there for a friend. Be there for a family member you haven’t spoken [to] for 20 years in honor of bringing light to the world and to take away the darkness that we have now.”

“We hope that the free world will free the people of Gaza, the good people of Gaza, from such a terrorist, monstrous government,” Rabbi Greenberg added.

Multiple attempts to talk with a variety of people and organizations within Anchorage’s Muslim communities were not successful. Most have said they’re not ready to publicly speak.

A local Muslim business leader on Tuesday, who did not want to be identified, echoed a familiar message heard across the nation — support for the Palestinian people, explaining the conflict’s historic context of feeling the Israeli government continues to take land that they feel is Palestinian land.

As far as Hamas’ actions, some Muslim leaders spoke out Tuesday nationwide.

“There must be a call for an immediate cease fire,” said Wassim Kanaan, with American Muslims for Palestine New Jersey Chapter. “A recognition of the reality of the Palestinian people and the oppression that they face for decades and a condemnation of increased violence via blockade and other means by the Israeli government against the Palestinian people.”

Who the land belongs to remains a historic point of contention from both sides in this generations-old fight. What is unprecedented, and what conversations are being had about now, is feelings from both sides on the Hamas attacks.

