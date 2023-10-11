Anchorage unveils winter shelter plan for homeless individuals

Encampment at East Third Avenue and Ingra Street will be abated starting Oct. 16
Afternoon FastCast Oct. 10, 2023
By David Bernknopf and Lex Yelverton
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:29 PM AKDT|Updated: seconds ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The administration of Mayor Dave Bronson revealed its full winter shelter plan for homeless people late Tuesday, just before the regularly scheduled Anchorage Assembly meeting.

Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson and Parks and Recreation Director Michael Braniff went over the details with Alaska’s News Source just before the public Assembly session.

Non-congregate rooms will be available starting Oct. 16 at two hotels; the Aviator downtown and the Alex in Spenard. A third location at the old Solid Waste Services building in Midtown will provide congregate shelter. Congregate shelter does not provide individual rooms.

Johnson said it is hoped that the facility will be available by Oct. 16 as well, but it may take a few extra days to prepare that facility.

Notices are already going up at homeless encampments encouraging people to register for the new shelters and an abatement notice is expected to be posted at the East Third Avenue and Ingra Street encampment on Oct. 16. City officials say they hope that camp will be fully closed by Oct. 26.

