Another Bering Sea snow crab season closure brings more financial hardships for fishermen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fishing runs in the veins of Gabriel Prout, a Kodiak fisherman who comes from a big-time fishing family.

“This is something that’s in our blood,” said Prout, the owner and a deckhand of the 116-foot K/V Silver Spray.

However, now his passion and family tradition is in jeopardy. On Oct. 6, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced it was closing the 2023-24 Bering Sea snow crab season for the second season in a row.

“The stock is currently at all-time low levels from the survey time series,” said Ethan Nichols, the ADF&G acting area management biologist for the Bering Sea & Aleutian Islands region. “So, the threshold for opening is that total mature male biomass has to be at least 25% of long-term average. And in 2023 total mature male biomass is estimated to be between 15 and 19% of the long-term average.”

The news felt like a punch to the gut for Prout, whose family relies on the season for 80 to 90% of its revenue.

“So having that taken away and the inability to go out fishing, the inability to make a living out on the water, something that we love doing, it’s just a very, very hard pill to swallow,” Prout said.

Last year, Prout’s family was impacted by the closures of both the Bristol Bay red king crab season and Bering Sea snow crab season.

Prout said every year his vessel brings in over a million dollars. Having the season closed again, Prout said, will exasperate ongoing problems his family has been facing since the first closure, such as finding crews and having to delay certain maintenance and safety issues due to a lack of funds.

“So, all of a sudden having all the same expenses, the same maintenance needs, the same bills and mortgages that are due to the banks for these vessels and fishing rights ... with less than 90% of your typical revenue, it makes it just extremely difficult,” Prout said.

The decline in population the department believes is linked to the high water temperatures in the Bering Sea.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, snow crabs thrive in water temperatures of 2 degrees Celsius and below. In 2018, NOAA recorded average water temperatures in the eastern Bering Sea of 3.5 Celsius. The following year, the temperatures remained similarly high at 3.3 Celsius, nearly two degrees warmer than the 20-year average.

The warmer temperatures may have led to cannibalism or starvation but the department adds this is just a theory.

Despite the lower numbers seen this year, Nichols remains optimistic.

A bottom trawl survey, Nichols said, noted a modest increase in small male crabs compared to last year. The state biologist said it’s going to take several years before those crabs become large enough to harvest.

“Hopefully, the environmental conditions will remain favorable over the next several years and the small crab that we see in the current population will grow into those larger size classes that the fishery targets,” Nichols said.

Prout says the opening of the king crab season will slightly help his family. But it will only bring in between 10 to 15% of their revenue.

Nichols also added that the opening this year will not make up for the economic losses facing fishermen.

“We will have a small Bristol Bay red king crab fishery this year and small tanner crab fishery. But it doesn’t make up for the economic losses of the snow crab fishery being closed for now two years in a row,” Nichols said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.