Assembly set to discuss housing, improvements to Chugach State Park, and Muni drug policy at meeting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Housing, improvements to Chugach State Park, and the Municipality of Anchorage’s drug policy for employees are just some of the issues the Anchorage Assembly will be tackling tonight.

Assembly members Randy Sulte and Meg Zaletel are introducing an ordinance aimed at addressing the municipality’s housing shortage.

The two Assembly members are proposing a licensing and regulation program for short-term rental operations in the municipality.

The proposed ordinance does not put a restriction on short-term rentals, but it would help the city gather information on how many short-term rentals there are in Anchorage and the impact they are having on the city’s housing market.

“So, if a concern comes up, we essentially have a bigger stick, that we can now pull a permit or have leverage, in addition to the existing Muni code. It’s not adjusting any municipal code,” Sulte said.

Sulte is part of another item being discussed by the Assembly tonight: a proposed ordinance that aims to put a question before the voters on whether to use $10 million of municipal bond money to pay the costs of Chugach access capital improvements in the Chugach State Park.

Assembly Chair Chris Constant said the item will likely be postponed tonight “because the item needs to go through the bond council and we still haven’t come to a point on what projects would be included in the proposal.”

Sulte added, “The last piece we’re working on is the bond amount, right now it’s sitting at $10 million, and we’re trying to look at a phased approach to make that more palatable.”

The Assembly will also consider a proposed ordinance that would make changes to the municipality’s drug policy.

Under the proposal, the human resources department would publish a policy of treatment and progressive discipline, up to termination, for employees testing positive for alcohol or prohibited drugs.

The proposed ordinance also states unnecessary drug testing for marijuana can result in discriminatory practices against employees who use marijuana legally, particularly medical marijuana patients.

Additionally, the Assembly will consider a proposal that would shift $1.3 million in the form of a grant to Anchorage Affordable Housing and Land Trust for the purpose of rehabilitating vacant and abandoned properties to assist those dealing with housing insecurity.

Constant said the Assembly is still looking at the proposed budget submitted by Mayor Dave Bronson. A work session is scheduled for Friday, he said.

“So, after Friday, there’ll be a really good opportunity to speak meaningfully on the budget,” Constant said.

