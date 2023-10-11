Brief shot at wintry mix this week, with rain returning into weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light flurries and spotty rain showers are impacting parts of Southcentral this morning, as the active weather remains with us. A weak area of low pressure is keeping some spotty to isolated showers over Prince William Sound this morning, with many locations across Southcentral sitting in the 30s.

A broad upper level low over Northwest Alaska is keeping much of Mainland Alaska on the cooler and cloudier side, with most of the state keeping the same weather in play. From the Slope through the Interior, flurries to light snowfall will fall through the day, with the Slope seeing upwards of 2 inches of snowfall. Meanwhile through Norton Sound and across parts of the Seward Peninsula, light snow will lead to some trace accumulations. Here in Southcentral, there will be building chances for seeing some areas of rain and snow through the day. While little to no accumulation can be expected, a better opportunity arrives as we welcome in our Thursday.

The big story today across the state will be the high winds through the Aleutians. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west and will lead to increasing winds for the Western Aleutians, where gusts upwards of 80 mph are possible. Additionally, high seas of up to 40 feet are possible into the evening hours as the low moves into the Bering. Overnight into Thursday the low stalls just south of the Pribilof Islands and will gradually weaken through the rest of the week. Expect rough seas and gusty conditions to continue through the first part of the weekend for the Bering Sea.

One thing to watch for Southcentral and Southeast is a low building into the eastern Gulf of Alaska into Thursday. This will lead to widespread rain and winds for Southeast, while Southcentral will see a decent shot of rain and snow for the region. While not everyone will see it, some locations could see some accumulation up to an inch of snow through the day tomorrow, where the heavier bands of precipitation set up shop. While snow is looking possible, keep in mind that temperatures will play a huge role in whether one sees rain, a wintry mix or snow with this incoming event.

As the weekend arrives, warmer weather returns to Southcentral. Daily highs look to climb back into the mid to upper 40s with rain in the forecast.

Have a wonderful and safe rest of the week!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.