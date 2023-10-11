Gate, fencing and security coming to Cuddy Park homeless camp in effort to curb vehicles

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - City officials may soon be cracking down on cars and other vehicles that house homeless people in the lot next to Cuddy Park in Midtown Anchorage. A recent count found about 80 vehicles as well more than 50 tents and other structures in the lot, according to Parks and Recreation Director Mike Braniff.

On Monday, the city put up a gate across the main vehicle entrance to the lot where homeless people camp. Braniff said there are plans to put up fencing around much of the perimeter of the lot later this week so that vehicles can’t drive through.

“The overall aim is to secure the site similar to what has been done this summer at Third and Ingra,” Braniff said. “So that’s gates, fencing and security guards to really be able to get a better handle on vehicles coming and going on the site.”

Last week, Anchorage police towed eight large vehicles from the homeless camp at Third Avenue and Ingra Street, and put up signs saying no new vehicles would be allowed.

Three miles away at Cuddy, vehicles are still coming and going as the gate remains open. Braniff said that will change when the city is able to hire security guards in the next week or so who will close the gate and allow vehicles to exit but not return. Braniff said people will be encouraged to park in a more appropriate place.

“The site really isn’t intended for vehicles and it’s really not for equipped for vehicles, even less so than Third and Ingra was,” Braniff said.

As for abating the camp at Cuddy, Braniff said that is still the plan once adequate shelter space is available, although the camp at Third and Ingra will be abated first.

“The intention is to abate camps as shelter space becomes available ... I’m not sure that we are going to be able to abate all camps in Anchorage because there may be more campers than there is shelter space, and that’s going to be a fluid situation that we’ll work through in October and in November as well,” he said.

The city has said some shelter beds will be available starting Oct. 16.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.