Living inside a winter homeless shelter in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alex Jalanin held a cup of coffee in a paper cup. His cigarette was almost burning the tips of his fingers.

“You can’t smoke in the building,” Jalanin says.

Once he’s finished, Jalanin walks back inside his apartment within the Aviator Hotel.

This is one of the winter shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

This week, the Anchorage Assembly approved a $4.34 million contract to Alaska Hotel Group for 137 rooms in the downtown Aviator Hotel, which would be used for sheltering 274 people.

Jalanin and his son have shared a room at the Aviator Hotel for the past two months.

His view looks across to the bridge heading to Government Hill.

The sky behind Sleeping Lady mountain range glows bright orange if they’re lucky enough to catch a sunset.

“It’s real nice,” Jalanin said. “I like it.”

The city plans on opening emergency winter shelters — like the Aviator — next week.

On Tuesday, the Assembly approved a contract for sheltering up to 374 homeless residents in two hotels, which includes the 137 rooms at the Aviator.

Anchorage Health Department officials have said 500 to 600 people need shelter this winter.

The Aviator Hotel was purchased by former Anchorage Mayor Mark Begich and former State Revenue Commissioner Sheldon Fisher.

It was the second big project in the state to receive a loan under a new program called C-PACER (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resilience), which allows commercial and industrial property owners to finance up to 100% of clean energy projects and other resilience projects, including seismic improvements.

Right now the building is being renovated and Jalanin is staying in one of the rooms that hasn’t been remodeled yet.

Begich has previously described it as a boutique hotel that will also include an on-site restaurant, brewery, and large heated deck.

Begich said some rooms will be ready this fall but the entire project should be completed and ready to open in early spring or summer, in time for next year’s tourist season.

Jalanin says he’s been guaranteed a spot here until April of next year.

