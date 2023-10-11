Man tries to kill his 90-year-old wife to end her suffering, police say

Kentucky police say Seymour Taffler, 96, has been arrested for attempting to kill his wife. (Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky police are investigating an attempted murder between a husband and wife in Madison County.

According to the Berea Police Department, Seymour Taffler, 96, was caught trying to kill his 90-year-old wife last Friday.

Police said he told them he was trying to end her suffering as she has been living with dementia.

Taffler also reportedly told police that he was planning on taking his own life.

Officers said the incident started when they were called to a home regarding a possible domestic violence situation. When they arrived, the couple’s daughter told them that her father had just “snapped.”

She told the police that she wasn’t completely sure what happened, but she found her father standing over her mother, Elaine Taffler, while attempting to smother her.

Two caregivers at the home also told police that Seymour Taffler was trying to smother the woman for about 20 minutes.

Seymour Taffler told officers that he did try to smother his wife because they do not have long to live and she told him that she was ready to die, police said.

The 96-year-old was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Elaine Taffler was taken to the hospital after the incident, but her condition wasn’t immediately shared.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage's Downtown Transit Center may move to a new location
City considers moving Anchorage’s Downtown Transit Center
A gate was installed at the entrance of the Cuddy Park homeless camp on Monday, causing...
City installs gate at Cuddy Park encampment, distressing some living there
First National Bank Alaska of of Gambell Street
Midtown residents optimistic about possible police substation coming to area
Local Jewish leader reacts to attacks on Israel
Alaska rabbi shares passionate reaction to Israeli, Palestinian conflict
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages

Latest News

FILE - Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his...
Fraud trial: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed
Vehicles house homeless people in the lot next to Cuddy Park
Gate, fencing and security coming to Cuddy Park homeless camp in effort to curb vehicles
Anchorage Assembly postpones vote on navigation center until August
Assembly set to discuss housing, improvements to Chugach State Park, and Muni drug policy at meeting
Afternoon FastCast Oct. 10, 2023
Afternoon FastCast Oct. 10, 2023