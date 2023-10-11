Structure associated with bakery burns in East Anchorage neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - No one was hurt after a commercial garage associated with a former Northeast Anchorage bakery burned Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson with the Anchorage Fire Department said the structure that burned was associated with Paris Bakery, which reportedly closed.

The fire department said the first call came at 8:05 a.m. and 15 units responded within six minutes to the scene on East Fourth Avenue and Oklahoma Street.

The public information officer said no one was inside the structure at the time.

No one was hurt after a commercial garage associated with a former Northeast Anchorage bakery burned Wednesday morning. (Peggy McCormack/Alaska's News Source)

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.