Taylor Swift set to conquer the box office with ‘The Eras Tour’

(Source: CNN, Taylor Swift, Universal Pictures, Parkwood Entertainment)
By David Daniel, CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:09 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift fans and theater owners are counting down to this weekend when the performer’s career-spanning concert arrives in movie theaters.

The singer’s late-August announcement that a film of her Eras Tour would hit theaters took everyone by surprise.

Box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian said fans immediately began buying advance tickets like it was a Taylor Swift tour.

“They had presales that were reported to be early on, within the first 24 hours, at about $29 million,” Dergarabedian said.

Several theater chains are reporting record pre-sales.

“Eras” isn’t the only major music tour headed to theaters.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce,” chronicling the tour that drew $2.7 million fans figures to bring more to theaters when it opens Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gate was installed at the entrance of the Cuddy Park homeless camp on Monday, causing...
City installs gate at Cuddy Park encampment, distressing some living there
Third and Ingra homeless encampment in Anchorage
Anchorage unveils winter shelter plan for homeless individuals
Anchorage's Downtown Transit Center may move to a new location
City considers moving Anchorage’s Downtown Transit Center
First National Bank Alaska of of Gambell Street
Anchorage Assembly approves lease agreement for APD substation
Alaskans impacted directly by the war with Israel are reacting to the quickly developing...
Alaskan Jewish leadership concerned about all involved in Israel-Gaza conflict

Latest News

FastCast morning digital headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
Morning FastCast Oct. 11, 2023
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
LIVE: FTC proposes a ban on ‘junk fees’ and says hidden charges push up prices
First National Bank Alaska of of Gambell Street
Anchorage Assembly approves lease agreement for APD substation
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Israel urges residents in the north to shelter after ‘hostile aircraft’ enter from Lebanon