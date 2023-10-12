Alaska Jewish leaders hold solidarity event over war in Israel

By Lex Yelverton
Published: Oct. 11, 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans are coming together Wednesday night for a solidarity Event with the people of Israel hosted by the Alaska Jewish Campus.

Supporters will be gathering at the Dena’ina Center to stand in solidarity with Israel and those suffering in the conflict, which is said to be the most horrific and deadliest attack against Jewish people since the Holocaust.

The Alaska Jewish Campus Rabbi Yosef Greenberg says many people in his congregation are heartbroken and in disbelief about what is happening in Israel. Greenberg says the event was planned due to the large number of calls the center has received from people in Anchorage who want to help. The event offers an opportunity for people to share their feelings on the war.

“We’re going to have a time for reflection, prayer and solidarity to pray for, to light a candle for the more than 1,200 beautiful souls that were killed for nothing wrong they did, but being Jewish — just all the way back to the Holocaust,” Greenberg said. “We’re going to pray for the wounded — more than 2,000 wounded people — and we’re going to stand in solidarity with Israel.”

The event is taking place Wed. Oct. 11, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Dena’ina Convention Center. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by emailing info@alaskajewishcamus.org.

