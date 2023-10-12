Anchorage drivers urged to stay alert as new law goes into effect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An update to Anchorage’s transportation laws designed to make roads safer for bikers, pedestrians and other “vulnerable road users” took effect Oct. 7.

The new law eliminates fines for what is commonly called jaywalking and makes it legal for people to cross the street at places other than a crosswalk.

“I think what drivers and other roadway users can expect is that people will be crossing the road and at more places, and perhaps less anticipated places,” said Anchorage Police Sergeant David Noll, head of APD’s Traffic Unit. “That kind of puts a little bit more responsibility on drivers to pay attention, to anticipate and limit distractions while they are driving.”

Noll said the law still prohibits pedestrians or other vulnerable road users from darting out into traffic. They’re expected to yield the right-of-way to vehicles when crossing a street outside of a crosswalk and, if they are crossing at a light, they must obey the pedestrian signals.

Additionally, Noll said, it’s illegal for people to walk in the street if there is a sidewalk there. And pedestrians must still obey signs that prohibit crossing in areas which traffic engineers have deemed dangerous.

Noll said the months of October and November are often the most dangerous times for pedestrians because of darkness and too little snow to reflect the light. He urged walkers to wear reflective clothing if possible.

“Safety is the responsibility of all road users,” Noll said. “So a pedestrian, a bicyclist or other vulnerable road user needs to keep in mind that they are vulnerable when they are out on the roadway. They should be paying attention to traffic, they should limit distractions and they should make sure that they cross safely.”

Noll said in the coming weeks drivers may notice more traffic enforcement in areas of town where collisions involving pedestrians, bikers and vehicles are more common.

“Enforcement will be to ensure that pedestrians are following the rules for their safety that already exist, and that drivers are also following rules for the road, including distracted driving, speeding and obeying traffic lights,” Noll said.

