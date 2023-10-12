First official snowfall for the Anchorage Bowl

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - White is blanketing parts of Southcentral this morning, where snow has been falling through the overnight hours. Officially Anchorage has seen 0.8″ of snowfall, with additional snow through the day likely bringing that total above one inch. Many areas across Southcentral are not only seeing snow, but some areas of wintry mix. This is particularly noticeable as you head closer to the coast, where temperatures are sitting in the mid 30s.

We’ll hold onto a round of rain and snow through the day, with some locations seeing up to half an inch of additional snowfall. As temperatures warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s through the day, a transition to a wintry mix or rain will occur. This trend will stay with us through the next few days, as overnight lows drop into the 30s and afternoon highs climb into the 40s.

The heaviest snowfall through the day will occur for the Anchorage and Eagle River Hillside, higher elevations of the Chugach Mountains and through the Copper River Basin. This snow won’t establish our snow depth for the season, as warmer weather arrives into the weekend with more rain expected in the forecast.

Speaking of rain, heavy downpours will build into Southeast through the day as an area of low pressure builds into the Gulf of Alaska. In advance of this low, a high wind warning has been issued for parts of the panhandle, where winds could gusts upwards of 60 mph. The biggest impact outside of wind will be the heavy rain, as it’s possible some parts of Southeast could see 2 to 3 inches of rain by the start of the weekend. You’ll want to watch for some areas of minor flooding, as rising waters could lead to threats for flood prone locations.

Across the state this morning, wet and windy conditions are still occurring for the Aleutians. Winds up to 85 mph are likely for Adak as the low builds into the Bering Sea and gradually weakens into the weekend. The low will stall out as a ridge to our east begins to gradually shift west into the state. This will lead to warmer conditions and likely all rain as active weather remains with us.

Have a safe Thursday!

