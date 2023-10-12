Hunters urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help thin population

Hunters in Mississippi are being urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help reduce the record population in the state. (Source: WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Hunters in Mississippi are being urged to help thin the deer population in the state.

Despite drought conditions in the state, wildlife experts said there are record numbers of deer in the woods.

Bow hunting season is currently underway, and the woods are reportedly crawling with deer.

Experts are estimating that 1.5 million deer are roaming the state forests, which is more than the land can handle.

“We’ve seen an increase in our deer population. So, this upcoming season we’re encouraging our hunters to shoot an additional deer, but not an additional deer on their bag limit,” said Russ Walsh, with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

According to wildlife officials, killing one extra deer could harvest 200,000 this year.

Chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological illness that affects deer, is present in the state. Hunters are urged to submit their samples for testing.

Mississippi wildlife officials said there are freezers located throughout the state for hunters to deposit deer heads for testing.

Gun season starts Nov. 18.

“Be safe out there, and always take a kid hunting and fishing with you if you can,” Walsh said.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third and Ingra homeless encampment in Anchorage
Anchorage unveils winter shelter plan for homeless individuals
A gate was installed at the entrance of the Cuddy Park homeless camp on Monday, causing...
City installs gate at Cuddy Park encampment, distressing some living there
No one was hurt after a commercial garage associated with a former Northeast Anchorage bakery...
Structure associated with bakery burns in East Anchorage neighborhood
First National Bank Alaska of of Gambell Street
Anchorage Assembly approves lease agreement for APD substation
Anchorage's Downtown Transit Center may move to a new location
City considers moving Anchorage’s Downtown Transit Center

Latest News

On Tuesday, Anchorage assembly members approved the Aviation Hotel and Alex Hotel in Anchorage...
Winter shelter spots opening up in Anchorage on Oct. 16th
FILE - The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital.
Police: 3 stabbed, including officer, at Atlanta airport
The company says it needs hundreds of people to sort and pack and load items. It's also looking...
Amazon begins hiring to fill jobs at Anchorage sorting facility
Inside the Gates: 988 at the Gate brings suicide awareness to JBER
Inside the Gates: 988 at the Gate brings suicide awareness to JBER