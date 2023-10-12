IRS says Microsoft owes $28.9 billion in back taxes; Microsoft disagrees

FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on...
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on March 2, 2023. The Internal Revenue Service says Microsoft owes the U.S. Treasury $28.9 billion in back taxes, plus penalties and interest, the company revealed Wednesday, Oct. 11, in a securities filing. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service says Microsoft owes the U.S. Treasury $28.9 billion in back taxes, plus penalties and interest, the company revealed Wednesday in a securities filing.

That figure, which Microsoft disputes, stems from a long-running IRS probe into how Microsoft allocated its profits among countries and jurisdictions in the years 2004 to 2013. Critics of that practice, known as transfer pricing, argue that companies frequently use it to minimize their tax burden by reporting lower profits in high-tax countries and higher profits in lower-tax jurisdictions.

Microsoft, which is based in Redmond, Washington, said it followed IRS rules and will appeal the decision within the agency, a process expected to take several years. The company’s shares dropped slightly in aftermarket trading, falling $1.42 to $331.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third and Ingra homeless encampment in Anchorage
Anchorage unveils winter shelter plan for homeless individuals
A gate was installed at the entrance of the Cuddy Park homeless camp on Monday, causing...
City installs gate at Cuddy Park encampment, distressing some living there
No one was hurt after a commercial garage associated with a former Northeast Anchorage bakery...
Structure associated with bakery burns in East Anchorage neighborhood
First National Bank Alaska of of Gambell Street
Anchorage Assembly approves lease agreement for APD substation
Anchorage's Downtown Transit Center may move to a new location
City considers moving Anchorage’s Downtown Transit Center

Latest News

Inside the Gates: 988 at the Gate brings suicide awareness to JBER
Inside the Gates: 988 at the Gate brings suicide awareness to JBER
1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes on Kuskokwim River
1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes on Kuskokwim River
Members of the Alaska state legislature
Vacated House seat stirs up questions with Alaska lawmakers
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
UAW escalates strike as 8,700 workers walk out at Ford truck plant in Louisville