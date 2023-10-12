Nearly half a million baby loveys, bibs voluntarily recalled

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to...
The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:22 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nearly half a million baby sleepy loveys are being voluntarily recalled due to a potential choking hazard, according to the Federal Drug Administration.

The FDA stated in a press release the recall involves the Little Sleepies Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib.

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.

According to the FDA, the products are being recalled after the company received two reports of care instruction labels coming off posing a choking risk.

The loveys and bibs were sold online and at boutiques across the country from Feb. 2021 through Sept. 2023.

Anyone with the recalled products should remove the care instruction label to eliminate the potential hazard or return it to the company for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was hurt after a commercial garage associated with a former Northeast Anchorage bakery...
Structure associated with bakery burns in East Anchorage neighborhood
Third and Ingra homeless encampment in Anchorage
Anchorage unveils winter shelter plan for homeless individuals
Amazon has begun hiring for its new delivery facility currently under construction on the...
Amazon looks to fill hundreds of jobs for Anchorage delivery station
Alaska State Troopers patch
1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes on Kuskokwim River
First National Bank Alaska of of Gambell Street
Anchorage Assembly approves lease agreement for APD substation

Latest News

FILE - According to Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Coby Werner, a baby boy was found at the front...
Hours-old baby boy left in a box at fire station over the weekend
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect not in custody
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
Daryl Clemmons is accused of shooting a youth football coach in Sherman Park.
Parent accused of shooting youth football coach in front of team