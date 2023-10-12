No arrests made after paintball gun discharged inside West High classroom

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A student was questioned by Anchorage police Thursday morning after discharging a toy gun in a classroom at West High School that was later revealed by authorities to be a paintball gun.

In a letter that was sent to parents of students at the school, West principal Ja Dorris assured parents that no one was injured and no threats were made, and that the school schedule was not disrupted.

A spokesperson with the Anchorage Police Department wrote in an email that the toy gun was a paintball gun.

The letter did not specify if any arrests were made or charges forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice following the incident, but an update by APD revealed that none were filed.

Dorris wrote that “staff recovered the toy gun and secured it” after it discharged and thanked Student Resource Officers for their “quick response.”

“We greatly appreciate APD for their quick response, whose actions helped to ensure a safe school environment,” Dorris wrote in the letter. “Please take some time today to speak with your student about this situation; it is important to know that any items that look like weapons make our school feel unsafe. These items should never be brought to school and having them can lead to severe consequences.”

