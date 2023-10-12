Police: 3 stabbed, including officer, at Atlanta airport

FILE - The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital.
FILE - The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital.(DHS)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Three people, including a police officer, were stabbed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident happened at the airport’s south terminal near doors S-2 at around 4:45 p.m., police said.

According to officials, a woman had a knife outside of security.

Police said one person was stabbed before officers encountered the woman.

“During the encounter, the female suspect stabbed an adult female and then an APD lieutenant as he attempted to take her into custody,” a police Incident report states.

The woman was taken into custody by another officer, according to Atlanta police.

The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital. They were not seriously injured, police said.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials said impacts to operations were minimal.

Police are working to learn what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third and Ingra homeless encampment in Anchorage
Anchorage unveils winter shelter plan for homeless individuals
A gate was installed at the entrance of the Cuddy Park homeless camp on Monday, causing...
City installs gate at Cuddy Park encampment, distressing some living there
No one was hurt after a commercial garage associated with a former Northeast Anchorage bakery...
Structure associated with bakery burns in East Anchorage neighborhood
First National Bank Alaska of of Gambell Street
Anchorage Assembly approves lease agreement for APD substation
Anchorage's Downtown Transit Center may move to a new location
City considers moving Anchorage’s Downtown Transit Center

Latest News

The company says it needs hundreds of people to sort and pack and load items. It's also looking...
Amazon begins hiring to fill jobs at Anchorage sorting facility
Hunters in Mississippi are being urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help...
Hunters urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help thin population
Inside the Gates: 988 at the Gate brings suicide awareness to JBER
Inside the Gates: 988 at the Gate brings suicide awareness to JBER
1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes on Kuskokwim River
1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes on Kuskokwim River