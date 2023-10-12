Presbyterian Church apologizes for racist closure of Juneau’s ‘Native church’ in 1960s

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Sasha Soboleff was just a teenager when the dynamic Memorial Presbyterian Church in downtown Juneau was suddenly shut down.

As the son of the church’s revered preacher Walter Soboleff, the younger Soboleff had grown used to hearing sympathetic comments about the Alaska Presbytery and the Presbyterian Church’s Board of Missions’ unprovoked closure of the so-called ‘Native church’ in 1962.

“It was terrible what happened to your dad,” he would hear. “Do you ever miss going there?” others commented.

But Soboleff and his family never received anything resembling an apology from Presbyterian leadership — that is, until Sunday.

Sitting in the front row with fellow family members, Sasha Soboleff finally heard those words of apology on Sunday when church leaders acknowledged and apologized for their earlier actions in a service hosted by the Kunéix Hídi Northern Light United Church — the current form of the congregation that displaced his own so many decades ago.

Church leaders representing the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (USA), the Northwest Coast Presbytery and the Presbyterian Mission Agency flew up from the Lower 48 to partake in the event, which it says is just one of more than a dozen steps called for by the church leadership. Those steps toward reconciliation are outlined in an overture — a type of ecclesiastical recommendation — that was approved by the church’s Office of the General Assembly.

“The forced closure of this thriving, multiethnic, intercultural church was an egregious act of spiritual abuse committed in alignment with the prevailing white racist treatment of Alaska Natives, statewide, and of Native Americans, nationwide,” the overture’s introduction stated. “To date, the full extent of the damage inflicted on Indigenous communities has yet to be repaired by Presbyterians. The PC (USA) must acknowledge its errors and recognize the Alaska Native and Native American values it trampled. One step in this process is to offer apology and reparations for the forced closure of Memorial Presbyterian Church.”

The overture then went into detail about the history of the once-beloved church and its influential pastor Walter Soboleff.

Soboleff had revived the church in the years following his first service in 1940, which welcomed both Alaska Native and non-Native congregants during a time when segregation for Alaska Natives was commonplace. Worshippers from all across the region could tune into weekly radio broadcasts of the popular pastor’s sermons, which were broadcast in Tlingit and English.

But in 1962, after 22 years of leading the congregation, Soboleff was informed that the Alaska Presbytery would be closing the doors of Memorial Church, citing a directive from the national church to begin desegregation of its congregations.

Instead of boosting support for the already-integrated church run by Soboleff, the Presbytery recommended his church be closed and for its members to join the newly-built Northern Light Presbyterian Church. All money from the National Mission Board supporting Soboleff’s church was halted as well.

Rev. Laura Terasaki speaks at a service of acknowledgement and apology at Juneau's Kunéix Hídi Northern Light United Church on Oct. 8, 2023. (Rich Copley | Rich Copley | PC(USA))

Soboleff was not offered the role of pastor at the new church despite his experience.

Sunday’s reconciliation service included three formal apologies from Rev. Bronwen Boswell of the General Assembly, Rev. Laura Terasaki of the Northwest Coast Presbytery, and Jim Alter of Kunéix Hídi Northern Light United Church.

Boswell said Soboleff’s service to the Tlingit and Presbyterian Church was marked with “distinction, creativity, energy and uncommon grace”, and admitted the church committed “spiritual abuse” when it left the congregation with no option but to close.

“The Presbyterian Church (USA) apologizes for cultivating an environment in which, to the day he died, the reverend Dr. Soboleff would never talk about what happened and the impact it had on him, even to his own daughter,” Boswell said.

Boswell acknowledged that this apology does not mean that “all is well that ends well” — nor does it exonerate the church from its actions.

She continued, “Today we acknowledge that during those early decades leading up to Memorial Presbyterian Church’s 1962 diamond jubilee, Presbyterians remained so fixated on a Victorian notion of Indigenous peoples’ inferiority that Presbyterians were actively failing to remove the beam of bureaucratic barbarism from of our own eye.”

In response, president of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska Chalyee Eesh Richard Peterson acknowledged the significance of the church’s commitment to make reparations.

“Today, for the first time in my young 47 years, it’s the first time I’ve seen an apology go along with reparation,” Peterson said. “My prayer to all of you is keep your ears, your heart and your minds open to the next one, and the next one and the next one. Because in my day job, we have to deal with repercussions of what happened — we have to deal with the trauma.”

Others shared messages that also looked to the future of the church and the work that still needs to be done.

Watching the ceremony from the front row was Sasha Soboleff, a representative of both the Soboleff family and the Tlingit community. With a healing blanket draped over his shoulders in the very church that displaced his father from the pulpit, Soboleff spoke to those gathered about his hopeful vision of “a new world.”

“Let us put the history and its emotional tie to the table. And let us in our spiritual world that we have, lift our eyes, so we can grow into this new vessel, this new world that is offered to us today,” Soboleff said.

The day following the ceremony — Indigenous Peoples Day — Presbyterian leaders announced the church would be paying nearly a million dollars in reparations, including a donation of $100,000 to the Sealaska Heritage Institute.

Events for the Commemoration of Memorial Presbyterian Church continued with a service of acknowledgement and apology at Kunéix Hídi Northern Light United Church on Oct. 8, 2023. (Rich Copley | Rich Copley | PC(USA))

