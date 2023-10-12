Residents react to new winter shelter sites in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As new shelters options prepare to open for winter, community members and business owners who live or work in close proximity to the Aviator Hotel and Alex Hotel shared their feelings on Wednesday about the two facilities soon opening their doors to the homeless.

The hotels would provide close to 400 beds in the community — 272 beds at the Aviator Hotel in downtown Anchorage and another 100 beds at the Alex Hotel in the Spenard neighborhood. The city said that each room used in the hotel would provide two queen-sized beds for tenants, according to Alexis Johnson, the Housing and Homeless coordinator for the municipality.

Johnson said the two sites were awarded the contract because of their size and ability to work within the city’s budget.

However, some residents who live near the Alex Hotel disagree with the decision to use the hotel as a shelter.

“I think it’s crazy. Why don’t they do the Northway Mall or something? Why are they doing it here?” resident Archie Stepp said.

Stepp has lived in his house for 55 years. He says he is not worried about his property, but does not think a residential neighborhood is the best place for a shelter space.

“We’ve already got lots of places over off of Turnagain Boulevard and stuff for that for people, for a few homeless and a few people that are struggling and stuff like that. I think there is even a rehab center or two in the area,” Stepp said.

According to Johnson, the possibility of using the former Northway Mall building was considered, but it didn’t meet current needs.

“We have explored it and we have heard that there may be a private shelter operation going in the future. But the cost was insurmountable for the municipality,” Johnson said.

Johnson says they have not noticed substantial problems or neighborhood impacts from having non-congregate facilities in neighborhoods.

“If there is a need for additional mitigation efforts beyond normal safety and security protocol, we can explore those options at the time needed,” she said.

Some business owners feel like the changes to the Alex Hotel will help the neighborhood out.

Bill Floyd is the owner and manager at Lake Hood Inn. He says this won’t be his first time being near a shelter like this and has seen good outcomes in the community from having shelters nearby.

“It removed some of the transients, and they policed their guests. It just did not create any new problems and solved some existing issues — and I think that will happen here as well,” Floyd said.

The rooms at the Alex Hotel and Aviator Hotel will become available for occupancy on Oct. 16.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.