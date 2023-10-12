A snow-show in Southcentral

High winds hit the Aleutians
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow was falling in Eagle River’s higher elevations Wednesday, along with hillside areas of Anchorage. More snow is on the way too.

In Anchorage, if the snow measures 1/10th of an inch — the amount needed for an official designation — and it sticks around long enough to be measured, it could turn out to be our first “official” snow of the season. The average first date of snow for Anchorage is Oct. 17.

Extreme winds are whipping through the Aleutians as a large low spins nearby. The powerful storm produced a gust of 69 mph in Adak, and gusts could hit 80 to 100 mph before the storm weakens Thursday.

Another area of low pressure will spread rain and gusty winds to southeast Alaska tomorrow. A high wind watch for strong southeast winds 25 to 35 mph, gusts to 60 miles per hour, starts Thursday afternoon.

Hot spot for Alaska today was Ketchikan with 58 degrees.

The cold spot was Minchumina, where the temperature went to 2 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third and Ingra homeless encampment in Anchorage
Anchorage unveils winter shelter plan for homeless individuals
A gate was installed at the entrance of the Cuddy Park homeless camp on Monday, causing...
City installs gate at Cuddy Park encampment, distressing some living there
No one was hurt after a commercial garage associated with a former Northeast Anchorage bakery...
Structure associated with bakery burns in East Anchorage neighborhood
First National Bank Alaska of of Gambell Street
Anchorage Assembly approves lease agreement for APD substation
Anchorage's Downtown Transit Center may move to a new location
City considers moving Anchorage’s Downtown Transit Center

Latest News

Winds_JP 10-11-23
A snow-show in southcentral
Brief shot at wintry mix this week, with rain returning into weekend
Brief shot at wintry mix this week, with rain returning into weekend
Brief shot at wintry mix this week, with rain returning into weekend
Brief shot at wintry mix this week, with rain returning into weekend
MF-Aleutian high winds 10-10-23
Active weather for parts of Alaska