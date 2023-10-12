A snow-show in southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow was falling in Eagle River’s higher elevations Wednesday, along with hillside areas of Anchorage. More snow is on the way too.

In Anchorage, if the snow measures 1/10th of an inch — the amount needed for an official designation — and it sticks around long enough to be measured, it could turn out to be our first “official” snow of the season. The average first date of snow for Anchorage is Oct. 17.

Extreme winds are whipping through the Aleutians as a large low spins nearby. The powerful storm produced a gust of 69 mph in Adak, and gusts could hit 80 to 100 mph before the storm weakens Thursday.

Another area of low pressure will spread rain and gusty winds to southeast Alaska tomorrow. A high wind watch for strong southeast winds 25 to 35 mph, gusts to 60 miles per hour, starts Thursday afternoon.

Hot spot for Alaska today was Ketchikan with 58 degrees.

The cold spot was Minchumina, where the temperature went to 2 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.