Vacated House seat stirs up questions with Alaska lawmakers

By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is seeking applicants for the vacated House District 40 seat in the state Legislature.

The vacancy was created when Josiah Patkotak resigned on Tuesday after winning the North Slope Borough mayor’s race. He was sworn in on Tuesday.

Since Patkotak was not affiliated with any political party as a state representative, there is some confusion and uncertainty over filling the new mayor’s seat.

Under a state law changed by ballot measure 2 in 2020, since Patkotak was not a member of a political party, the governor may appoint any qualified person to the vacated seat without confirmation from the Legislature.

However, some legislators on Wednesday said there is some ambiguity in the statute. Patkotak was unaffiliated but a member of the mostly Republican House Majority Caucus.

“So we’re walking our way through those processes, and if you have, you know, two lawyers, you have three opinions. So, we’re going to look at those and try and figure out what the best way forward is. And we have a little bit of time,” Republican House Majority Leader Dan Saddler said.

House minority leader Republican House Minority Leader Calvin Schrage — who is an Independent — said he thinks it all depends on how party affiliation is defined.

“Whether or not he’s a member of that party. My understanding, however, is that it looks as though the governor can appoint someone of his choice without confirmation. But we’re still waiting for more concrete guidance,” Schrage said.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has 30 days to nominate someone to fill the seat. Applications are being accepted through Oct. 31.

The governor’s office has opened an online application form for interested candidates.

